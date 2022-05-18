Tamil actor Vijay calls on Telangana CM KCR

Tamil film actor Vijay called on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday.

Vijay met Rao at Pragati Bhavan at his camp office-cum-official residence here, and the meeting was said to be a courtesy call, according to a release from the CMO.

Rao, popularly known as KCR, presented the actor with a shawl, it said.

