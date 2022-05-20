Ukraine's Azov Regiment says civilians, heavily wounded evacuated from Mariupol plant
The commander of Ukraine's Azov Regiment said in a video statement published on Friday that civilians and heavily wounded Ukrainian fighters had been evacuated from the Azovstal steelworks in the devastated city of Mariupol.
Denys Prokopenko, the commander, said in the video that the process of taking out the bodies of those who had died defending Azovstal was still underway.
