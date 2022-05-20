Left Menu

MP: 2 contract workers held for tweeting about bomb threats to train to spend time with kin

We were initially looking at a terror angle till we zeroed in on Rajak and Mali, who have confessed they uploaded such tweets to spend time with their families, Gupta said.Rajak had used his mobile phone and Twitter account to create panic. Mali had become a father recently and wanted to spend time with his family.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 20-05-2022 19:20 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 19:20 IST
MP: 2 contract workers held for tweeting about bomb threats to train to spend time with kin
  • Country:
  • India

Two contract workers attached to the Gorakhpur-Bandra Express were arrested on Friday for allegedly tweeting about bomb threats to the train in order to disturb its schedule so that the duo could spend time with their families, Indore police in Madhya Pradesh said.

Sanitation workers Milan Rajak (44) and Pramod Mali (25) were held as the former had tweeted four times from his Twitter handle on May 11 and May 18 about bomb threats to the Gorakhpur-Bandra Express and similar acts were committed by the latter, Indore Superintendent of Police (Railways) Nivedita Gupta told PTI.

''The train was searched at Ratlam and other stations on both days and nothing was found. We were initially looking at a terror angle till we zeroed in on Rajak and Mali, who have confessed they uploaded such tweets to spend time with their families,'' Gupta said.

''Rajak had used his mobile phone and Twitter account to create panic. Mali had become a father recently and wanted to spend time with his family. The two stay in Mumbai and claim their contractor would deploy them in Paschim Express within two hours of the arrival of Gorakhpur-Bandra Express,'' the SP added.

They wanted to delay the arrival of the train at Bandra through such tweets so that the contractor did not get an opportunity to place then on board Paschim Express and they could go home to spend time with their families, the SP said.

Rajak and Mali have been charged under IPC, Information Technology Act and Railways Act provisions, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

United States
2
Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Happy the elephant; U.S. officials say Pentagon committed to understanding UFO origins

Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Ha...

 Global
3
Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th birthday!

Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th bi...

 Korea Rep
4
Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022