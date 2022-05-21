Entertainment News Roundup: Hit reality TV shows display African glitz and glamour; Musicians Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcome baby boy, TMZ reports, and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Hit reality TV shows display African glitz and glamour

Dripping with champagne, diamonds and catty dialogue, two made-in-Africa reality TV series have transfixed viewers on the continent, showcasing ritzy lifestyles that are a far cry from stereotypical images of African hardship. On Netflix's "Young, Famous & African", a group of music and showbiz celebrities from around the continent party, flirt and fall out in opulent settings in Johannesburg's Sandton area, proudly presented as "the richest square mile in Africa".

Obi-Wan hides the Force in new 'Star Wars' TV series, says Ewan McGregor

"Star Wars" Jedi master Obi-Wan Kenobi is back for a six-part television series and so is Ewan McGregor, who had played him as a young man. Forget the Jedi mind tricks and lightsaber battles, though. "Obi-Wan's not doing that anymore. He's living a normal life. He's not living the life of a Jedi anymore," said McGregor, who is also executive producer of the series, in an interview.

'Armageddon Time' director says seeds of modern tension stem from Reagan-era racism

American film director James Gray, debuting his movie "Armageddon Time" at the Cannes Film Festival, lambasted the Ronald Reagan-era racism that the film deals with, saying on Friday it set the stage for current social tensions. "I can't say that it caused what is going on today that scares me, but there were the seeds that were planted," Gray told Reuters in an interview.

'Armageddon Time' casts critical eye on American society at outset of Reagan Era

"Armageddon Time," which premiered Thursday at the Cannes Film Festival, whisks the audience to the cusp of the Ronald Reagan presidency, exploring issues of race and privilege in American society with a star-studded cast that includes Anne Hathaway, Anthony Hopkins, Jeremy Strong and Jessica Chastain.

The film directed by James Gray is told through the view of young Paul Graff, played by Michael Banks Repeta. It tells the story of his friendship with Johnny, played by Jaylin Webb. Together, the two boys have high ambitions - but run up against unbending social structures.

Dave, Ed Sheeran and Shakira among winners at Ivor Awards

Rapper Dave, chart-topper Ed Sheeran and music star Shakira were among the winners at the Ivors in London on Thursday, the annual awards honouring songwriters and screen composers. Dave beat the likes of singers Adele, Sheeran and Raye as well as band Coldplay to be crowned songwriter of the year while the Ivor Novello award for best album went to Laura Mvula's critically-acclaimed "Pink Noise".

Ed Sheeran "over the moon" at birth of second daughter

Famed British singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran and his wife, Cherry Seaborn, have welcomed the birth of their second daughter. The award-winning singer posted https://bit.ly/3MEkwCE a photo of a pair of tiny socks on Instagram on Thursday and wrote: "Want to let you all know we've had another beautiful baby girl. We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4 x."

Cannes premieres 'Mariupolis 2' documentary by slain Lithuanian director

"Mariupolis 2," a documentary showing a close-up view of life under bombardment in Ukraine, debuted at the Cannes Film Festival Thursday with an emotional tribute to slain director Mantas Kvedaravicius by his fiancée. "It's an honor to present Mantas' recent work. It's great the festival honors his legacy and his work as a filmmaker and anthropologist," said Hanna Bilobrova, fighting back tears.

Musicians Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcome baby boy, TMZ reports

Pop singer Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky are new parents of a baby boy, according to a report on the TMZ website on Thursday. Rihanna, 34, gave birth on May 13 in Los Angeles, TMZ said, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. It is their first child.

