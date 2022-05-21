Singer Kanika Kapoor marries businessman Gautam Hathiramani in private ceremony

Left Menu

Playback singer Kanika Kapoor tied the knot with businessman Gautam Hathiramani in the presence of their family and close friends, in London.The 43-year-old singer, who has chartbuster songs like Baby Doll and Chittiya Kalaiyan to her credit, wore a pink lehenga while Hathiramani opted for a beige sherwani.Kapoors singer friend Manmeet Singh took to Instagram to share a picture with the couple.May your journey ahead be as gorgeous as the two of you..

Playback singer Kanika Kapoor tied the knot with businessman Gautam Hathiramani in the presence of their family and close friends, in London.

The 43-year-old singer, who has chartbuster songs like ''Baby Doll'' and ''Chittiya Kalaiyan'' to her credit, wore a pink lehenga while Hathiramani opted for a beige sherwani.

Kapoor’s singer friend Manmeet Singh took to Instagram to share a picture with the couple.

“May your journey ahead be as gorgeous as the two of you.. Newly weds @kanik4kapoor @gautamh@meetbrosofficial,” Singh wrote.

Singer-composer Shekhar Ravjiani also posted a photograph from the wedding.

On Saturday, Kapoor had taken to Instagram to drop a series of pictures from her mehendi ceremony.

This is the second marriage for the singer. She was previously married to businessman Raj Chandok.

