Mark Ruffalo, Toni Collette and Naomi Ackie join Bong Joon Ho's next directorial venture

Marvel star Mark Ruffalo along with actors Toni Collette and Naomi Ackie have joined ''Parasite'' helmer Bong Joon Ho's upcoming directorial set at Warner Bros. The untitled film, also starring Robert Pattinson, is based on the novel ''Mickey7'' by Edward Ashton.

According to Deadline, Bong will write, direct and produce for his production company Offscreen.

Other producers on the project are Kate Street Picture Company’s Dooho Choi and Plan B’s Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner.

The movie marks Bong and Choi's second collaboration with with Brad Pitt’s Plan B following director’s 2017 film ''Okja''.

The project is Bong’s first since his 2019 South Korean masterpiece ''Parasite''. The genre-defying film was huge critical and box office success worldwide. It was honoured with the Cannes Palme d’Or and became the first non-English-language film to take home the Oscars for best picture, director, and original screenplay, along with the international feature film award at the 92nd Academy Awards.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)