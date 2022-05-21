Shrek 5 might get an official release schedule after the premiere of Puss in Boots 2

Shrek 5 is the title of the fifth film of the Shrek franchise. It will be released by DreamWorks Animation SKG for Universal Pictures. The announcement for Shrek 5 was made in 2016. Clearly, it's been a long wait for the fans.

The good news is that Shrek 5 is finally happening. The story for the film is written by Michael McCullers, based on his own idea. When asked about the script in March 2017, McCullers said that it features "a pretty big reinvention." On November 6, 2018, Variety reported that Chris Meledandri had been tasked to be the executive producer of both Shrek 5 and Puss in Boots 2, with the cast of the previous films potentially returning.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish was released theatrically on December 23. Unfortunately, there is no confirmed release window set for Shrek 5 or it's yet to be revealed officially. According to Fandom, "Shrek 5 might be released on September 30, 2022, with a home media release supposedly scheduled for November of that year."

Hopefully, fans will get a release date for Shrek 5 after the premiere of Puss in Boots 2.

The series primarily focuses on Shrek, a bad-tempered but good-hearted ogre, who begrudgingly accepts a quest to rescue a princess, resulting in him finding friends and going on many subsequent adventures in a fairy tale world.

We are far away from the release of Shrek 5's synopsis. However, according to some previous reports, the fifth movie will not pick up where the earlier movie ended. The characters in the fifth movie are going to be the same but Dreamworks' new owners want it to be different from the first four films. According to them, they would reinvent and give the new movie a fresh story.

Shrek and Donkey could return in Shrek 5 with added adventures. The characters will be familiar with modern gadgets like smartphones and many more. The story will focus on Shrek's family, his and Fiona's kids, who are grown-up teenagers now. Some characters may remain the same in the reboot film, but they will still undergo alterations and will be represented quite differently.

Currently, there is no official release date for Shrek 5. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates.

