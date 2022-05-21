Love, Victor Season 3’s first trailer: One last chance to feel the love!

The teen comedy-drama Love, Victor Season 3 will be launched on June 15, 2022 on Hulu and Disney Plus. The third season will be the final season of the series. It is a story of LGBTQ plus high schooler Victor Salazar (Michael Cimino).

"Did I ever tell you about the first time I saw you?" Victor asks Benji. "Can we just go back to that perfect moment?"

Hulu has released the first trailer for Love, Victor Season 3. Check out the trailer below the article.

The 2018 film Love, Simon served as the basis for the television show, which is set in the same universe as the movie. The series was produced exclusively for Hulu and made its debut on the platform on June 17, 2020.

The sitcom is created by Berger and Aptaker, who also serve as showrunners for the series, and is produced by 20th Television.

The first season focuses on a new student at Creekwood High School, Victor. The series follows his journey of self-discovery: facing challenges at home and struggling with his sexual orientation. He reaches out to Simon when it seems too difficult for him to navigate through high school.

Love, VictorSeason 2 deals with the aftermath of his coming out and follows Victor as he navigates through this new world with his friends, while also dealing with his relationship with Benji, which is tested multiple times, due in part to Victor's family and a new possible love interest.

As graduation appears and Victor tries to determine with whom he wants to restart a relationship with, the high school senior hopes to just "go back to that perfect moment" of falling in love for the first time.

"A lot of the time, the scariest things are also the most important, like admitting who you love or who you are," Victor says in the trailer.

The official synopsis of Love, Victor Season 3 reads: "This season finds Victor going on a journey of self-discovery — not only deciding who he wants to be with, but more broadly, who he wants to be. With their post-high-school plans looming, Victor and his friends are faced with a new set of problems that they must work through to make the best choices for their futures."

The cast also includes Rachel Hilson, Anthony Turpel, Bebe Wood, Mason Gooding, George Sear, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, James Martinez, Ana Ortiz, Anthony Keyvan and Ava Capri.

Love, Victor Season 4 is set to premiere on Hulu and Disney + on June 15.