One Piece Chapter 1050 release date pushed back! (Plus break schedule for other chapters)

The manga One Piece has crossed 1000 chapters, and its popularity is still on the upsurge. The upcoming chapter is 1050. As the manga is approaching the final moments of Wano Arc, fans are expecting a captivating storyline, with lots of nerve-racking moments. Unfortunately, the release date for the Japanese manga One Piece Chapter 1050 has been pushed back for one week.

One Piece chapter 1050 has been delayed in Japan from its regular weekly release schedule in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. Chapter 1048 has been pushed back due to the golden week celebration in Japan but the specific reason for the delay of Chapter 1050 is not revealed. It seems manga aka Eiichiro Oda is taking frequent breaks, as we are on the final part of the manga and he needs to work hard for the plotlines. He is trying to present a quality and interesting story to his fans.

Not only is One Piece chapter 1050, the manga Oda going to take breaks between a few upcoming chapters of the One Piece manga release date. Here is the list of ODA-Sensei's break schedule.

ONE PIECE manga schedule for May to June

May 22: Oda Break

May 29: Chapter 1050

June 5: Chapter 1051

June 12- Chapter 1052

June 19: Oda Break

The raw scans would surface two or three days before its release. It will also drop at different times worldwide so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times.

One Piece Chapter 1050 will feature the outcome of the final battle of Luffy vs. Kaido over the skies of Wano. It would be a battle between Luffy's Gomu Gomu no Bajrang Gun and Kaido's Flame Bagua clash. Both the fighters are strong, so we can expect an interesting fight. Fans could see more twists and turns in chapter 1050 of One Piece.

Read the One Piece manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and Manga Plus apps and websites. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Japanese manga chapters.

