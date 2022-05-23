Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 release date, cast, storyline & what we know so far!

After the release of the film Jujutsu Kaisen 0, fans are looking for any updates on the prequel of the anime series Jujutsu Kaisen. The manga series JJK (in Japanese 呪術廻戦) made its debut in 2018 and now Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is underway.

The exact release date for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is yet to be confirmed, but it is expected to premiere in 2023. There could be three major release windows: Winter 2023 (starting January 2023), Spring 2023 (starting April 2023), or Fall 2023 (starting October 2023). But the Fall 2023 release is more likely, as predicted by Gamesradar.

Jujutsu Kaisen story so far

The story takes place one year before Yuji Itadori's time, focusing on YutaOkkotsu, the main protagonist of this story. In Jujutsu Kaisen season 1, we haven't seen Yuta yet, but other characters often refer to him and the incidents that occurred in the past. Yuta's been brought into Jujutsu High by Satoru Gojo because he's been cursed by his childhood friend Rika. This is no ordinary curse as she's classified as Special Grade. And because of her overwhelming strength, Yuta doesn't know how to control or use her. Meanwhile, SuguruGeto is out to get YutaOkkotsu, specifically targeting Rika to add to his collection of cursed spirits he controls, setting up a showdown with his best friend-turned-enemy Gojo Satoru.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2: What could be the possible storyline?

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga series is still ongoing in 2022. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1 concluded with the end of 'Death Painting Arc,' which ran from chapters 55-64 in the manga. If the anime continues the release order of the manga, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will show Gojo's Past Arc, which might cover chapters 65-79 in the manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will start with manga volume 8 and end on volume 16. The first season adapted volumes 1 to 7.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will revolve around Yuji who swallows a finger of a demon. Although Sakuna tries to protect his friends but ends up becoming Sakuna's host. Though he discovers that he can control his powers through magic and will not be controlled by Sakuna, he vows to eat the remaining fingers of Sakuna after which he could exorcise himself and get free. For this, he joins the Metropolitan Magic Technical College.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 cast: Who could return?

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will come back with all the main characters including protagonist Yuji who is voiced by Junya Suwabe. Alongside Yuji are Megumi (voiced by Yuma Uchida), Nobara (Asami Seto), and Satoru (Yuichi Nakamura).

If you want to watch the Japanese anime Jujutsu Kaisen before the release of the second season, then follow Crunchyroll, the streaming service.

