Tokyo Revengers Chapter 254: Kakucho joins hands with Takemichi to stop Sanju

The Japanese manga Tokyo Revengers' was serialized in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in March 2017. It is still ongoing, and Tokyo Revengers Chapter 254 is the upcoming installment which will be released on Tuesday, May 24 without any break.

The Tokyo Revengers manga has reached Volume 26. The fight between Kanto Manji Gang and the second-generation Tokyo Manji Gang is on. Mikey's gang is overwhelming every member of the second generation. Hanma alone brings down Chifuyu, Mitsuya, Hakkai, and Akkun. Moreover, Mikey dominates Pehyan, Smiley, Kawata twins and Angry. Takemichi starts to feel guilty after seeing his members being defeated one by one.

Sanzu takes care of both Mitsuya and Chifuyu. They all are lying unconscious on the ground. Takemichi feels panicked. After successfully defeating Pachin, Mikey starts walking on the battlefield. Fans will witness more sorrowful incidents happening with Takemichi gang in Tokyo Revengers Chapter 254. In the chapter, Takemichi will have a future vision of the death of the Toman members.

Takemichi accidentally touches the train tracks and sees an illusion: all the members of Tokyo Manji are dead. The "unsub" is none other than Sanju. So, is Sanzu the main culprit of the incident?

The previous chapter shows KantouManji Gang has started defeating the Toman members. Some spoilers claim that Tokyo Revengers Chapter 254 will show Sanzu is already on the train. Takemichi is helpless and can't think of anyone who could help to stop Sanzu. He again tries to the train tracks to get the vision clear.

But the attempt proves unsuccessful, and Takemichi runs away from the fight. Kakucho gets fearful seeing Takemichi's behavior. He asks him why he is acting like that. The kind-hearted hero says he doesn't want anyone else to die in the battle.

Takemichi explains everything that happens after touching the train tracks. Tokyo Revengers Chapter 254 will start elaborating on Takemichi's vision.

Actually, according to Takemichi's vision, Sanzu did not kill the Toman members with the train. He rather drove the train into a stack of metal cargo boxes. The stack toppled all over the battlefield, burying most of the people. After hearing this, Kakucho decides to join hands with Takemichi to stop Sanju.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 254 is set to be released on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. The Raw Scans are expected to release around two days before the release.

Also Read: One Piece Chapter 1050 release date pushed back! (Plus break schedule for other chapters)