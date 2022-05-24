Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 251: Araumi announces war!

The Japanese animanga, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 251 will air on Sunday without any break. The installment is an anticipated episode of the series fans are waiting for. After losing many comrades, Araumi is angry and now he wants to declare face to face battle.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 251 is titled "Their Resolve." The official trailer for Boruto Episode 251 is out. The trailer opens with Boruto realizing Ikada is his friend, but he drives him into a corner. He wonders if he could manage things differently. Ikada has vowed to join Araumi and the others in the fight against the Water Country. The inevitable war is about to begin.

Twitter user Abdul Zoldyck shared the preview for Boruto Naruto Next Generations Episode 251.

"Sarada and the others are bewildered because Ikada is now hostile to the Land of Water. As Boruto is acting in a strangely way, he is asked about Ikada."

Boruto Episode 251 WSJ preview text: Title: "Both of Their Resolution" (5/29) "Sarada and the others are bewildered because Ikada is now hostile to the Land of Water. As Boruto is acting in a strangely way, he is asked about Ikada."Translation: @rocha_luana pic.twitter.com/h4Ds0GbN2d — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) May 19, 2022

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 250 was titled "The Blood of the Funato." According to Crunchyroll the synopsis for the installment reads:

"Ikada returns home after learning that his sister has been severely injured in battle. He spends the next few days looking after her and is visited by Funamushi's son Kobuna. Kobuna asks Ikada if he will join the fight. Ikada tells him that he is not suited for battle. Despite his feelings, his father Araumi and the other members of the Funato Clan are annoyed that he isn't joining the fight."

New episodes of the Japanese manga series air every Sunday. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 251 is scheduled to release on May 29, 2022, at 5:30 PM JST. The episode will live stream in Japanese with English subtitles. Fans in the U.S. can stream the episode online on Crunchyroll. The previous episodes of Boruto Naruto anime can be watched on the official websites via Anime Lab, Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu.

