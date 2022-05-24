One Piece Chapter 1050 returning after a break! Read the possible narratives

The Japanese manga One Piece chapters are at its peak of popularity, thanks to its captivating plotlines. The upcoming installment is One Piece Chapter 1050. It was scheduled for release last Sunday, but unfortunately, the release was delayed. The manga is delayed in Japan from its regular weekly release schedule in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine.

However, fans need to wait a week more. According to Manga Plus, One Piece Chapter 1050 will release on Sunday, May 29, 2022.

One Piece Chapter 1049 recap

As the manga is approaching its final moments, fans are hanging tight for a captivating plotline, with lots of nail-biting moments. They are at the edge of their seats since Luffy and Kaido unleashed their powers - Luffy's Gomu Gomu no Bajrang Gun and Kaido's Flame Bagua clash.

In the last chapter Momonosuke struggles to shift Onigashima out of the way from Luffy's blow. While Momo is trying to push the Island, Luffy gets back to take down Kaido. Kaido again starts asking about the incident of Kozuki Oden who was burned to death 20 years earlier.

Kaido lit the fire on himself using his Flame Dragon Torch, which allows him to cover his body with flames and the section of his tail touches one of the tips of the Skull Dome's horns, completely melting it away. The heat from Kaido's fire burns Luffy's left hand, which is still holding onto the dragon. Kaido said to Luffy that people have waited for him to save them. He is the only 'savior'.

One Piece Chapter 1050 spoilers

One Piece Chapter 1050 might showcase the start of the second half of the Wano Arc. In the fight, Kaido might faint while taking a human form. Flower Capital's people are surprised to see his condition.

Meanwhile, Luffy's body also fell somewhere else in the Flower Capital. He is also in an unconscious state, as he suffered severe burns from clashing with Kaido's fire dragon earlier. It seems the Straw Hat Pirate captain has reached his limit of Gear 5th, and the energy is running out. After returning to his original form, his injury of burning is still seen.

As a result, Luffy is helpless. In One Piece Chapter 1050, Luffy could be abducted by the World Government. Moreover, a CPO agent is still surviving.

One Piece Chapter 1050 will bring more interesting twist in the storyline. The CPO agent is reporting all the current updates of Onigashima to Gorosei. The Five Star Elders are again in tension. They might be planning to kidnap Luffy.

In addition, the upcoming chapter might give updates on the final condition of the Yonko who had landed at high speed at the Flower Capital.

However, among all, the best part is Momonosuke has safely shifted Onigashima. Now the people of Wano are waiting for the results of the fight that ultimately Kaido has been defeated.

One Piece Chapter 1050 will release on May 29, 2022. You can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and Manga Plus apps and websites. Stay connected to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Japanese manga chapters.

