‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ is once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, says model Rajiv Adatia

Coming off from ''Bigg Boss 15'', model-entrepreneur Rajiv Adatia says he grabbed the opportunity of participating in another reality show, ''Khatron Ke Khiladi 12'', as he believes it is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, each season of the adventure reality show features celebrity contestants facing their worst fears and performing a series of death-defying stunts to win the coveted title.

''I am excited about the show. I got the offer for 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' soon after I came out of 'Bigg Boss' and I immediately said yes to it. The show is a once-in-lifetime opportunity," Adatia told PTI in an interview.

''It is different from other reality shows. I wanted to do it as I want to show another side of my personality. I am excited to be working with Rohit Shetty, he is the best host and guide on the show,'' he added.

Adatia, 33, said during his time on ''Khatron...'' he wants to overcome his fears.

''I am scared of everything... When I would go and see the task is when I would also learn what fears I have and which I have to face and overcome,'' he said.

The London-born entrepreneur added that he is focusing on building up his physical as well as mental strength for the show.

Adatia said his life changed for better after his stint on Salman Khan-hosted "Bigg Boss 15", where he had participated as a wild card contestant.

''When I entered 'Bigg Boss' no one really knew me and today people at least know me. Life has changed. I am happy there are people who acknowledge me on the streets and take pictures with me. In terms of offers, I am receiving work related offers and if acting offers come my way, I will do it,'' he added.

Apart from Adatia, "Khatron Ke Khiladi 12" will also feature popular celebrities Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Sriti Jha, Nishant Bhat, Faisal Sheikh, Shivangi Joshi, Jannat Zubair, Tushar Kalia, Mohit Malik, Erika Packard, Chetna Pande, Kanika Mann and Aneri Vajani.

The upcoming season will be shot in Cape Town, South Africa next month.

