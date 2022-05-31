Vinland Saga Season 2 is officially under MAPPA! Might get a late 2022 release date

Vinland Saga Season 2 is officially confirmed and is currently under production. It's also been confirmed that WIT Studio will not be returning to handle the Vinland Saga Season 2 project. Instead, the anime TV sequel will be produced by Studio MAPPA.

It was already revealed earlier that Vinland Saga Season 2 is shifting its production from WIT Studio to the popular Japanese animation studio, MAPPA. But at the time the news was not officially confirmed. The news broke through a Twitter post by Anime hype that said: "Vinland Saga Season 2 will be releasing soon under the production MAPPA." However, according to another report, the core staff of the first season will still work on Season 2.

However, Vinland Saga Season 2 is happening. Director ShuheiYabuta commented on the upcoming sequel that the next story arc in Vinland Saga plays a very important role in the history of the entire series.

When the anime finale aired in Japan, Wit Studio director ShuheiYabuta wrote, "This big incident changed everything for Thorfinn, but his story will continue." On July 7, 2021, Twin Engine announced that Vinland Saga Season 2 is in production.

Vinland Saga anime adaption has released 24 episodes all the way up to its 54th chapter. Fans are waiting for Vinland Saga Season 2 to see the rest of the story. According to Anime Next Season Vinland Saga Season 2 should have between 22 and 24 episodes. Therefore, there will be enough materials left for a third.

The story is roughly based on actual historical events of the time, though it takes many liberties regarding its characters and events.

Synopsis of Vinland Saga:

"Vinland Saga is initially set mostly in 1013 AD England, which has been mostly conquered by the Danish King SweynForkbeard. As King Sweyn nears death, his sons, Prince Harald and Prince Canute, are arguing over his succession. The story draws elements from historical accounts of the period such as The Flateyjarbók, The Saga of the Greenlanders and The Saga of Eric the Red."

The official release date for Vinland Saga Season 2 is yet to be confirmed. As the production work begins in 2021, we could assume it might get a late 2022 release window.

