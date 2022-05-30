Rick and Morty Season 6 might release soon, writers are working on Season 8 script

The adult animated series, Rick and Morty Season 6 is going to be released soon. The fifth season of the adult, animated sitcom dropped its finale last year. The good news is that the sixth is on track for a 2022 release, the makers confirmed during the Adult Swim Festival this 2021.

In fact, writers are working fast. It seems they wrapped up seasons 6 and 7 long ago, and now they are working on Rick and Morty Season 8. The update comes from Rob Schrab, a longtime writer for Rick and Morty.

Rob Schrab took to Twitter recently to update fans on the Adult Swim hit, saying "Season 8 of the Rick and Morty Writer's Room STARTS TODAY."

Season 8 of the Rick and Morty Writer's Room STARTS TODAY! — Rob Schrab (@RobSchrab) May 16, 2022

Now some fans may wonder why we are giving updates on the eighth season. Season 5 was aired last year, so we should give update on Rick and Morty Season 6. To clear their confusion, the scripts for Rick and Morty Season 6 and Season 7 are definitely done because, in 2020, Dan Harmon revealed at Adult Swim Con that production work had started for seasons six and seven.

He said at the time, "We've got all these writers out to script season 6, and we've spent the last couple of months with new writers talking about season 6."

"It's a crazy situation to be in because this show has notoriously kept everyone behind schedule. The artists have always been waiting for scripts. And now, finally, we're trying to change that game and have them always have something to draw, while we move ahead. And so we're there now."

In 2021, Cody Ziglar twitted, "That's a friggin' wrap on Rick &Morty season 7. We all stared into the abyss & saw the face of God & It was a Gundam."

"God is a Gundam& does the Naruto run. Unprecedented."

Rick and Morty Season 6 could release during fall 2022, around September or October. In general, each season takes around a year and six months to arrive. So the sixth run is expected to arrive in 2022.

The specific premiere date is yet to be revealed, but during Rick and Morty's exclusive panel at the Adult Swim Festival 2021 in November, the broadcaster confirmed a 2022 premiere was planned, noted ScreenRant.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the anime series.

