The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 9’s first-look images shared!

Fans have been waiting for any updates on The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 9 for some time. Now they have something to rejoice, as the makers have released the first look images of Episode 9 of the season.

The first look images of The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 9 are on their official Twitter. Check it below.

"The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2" episode 9 preview screenshots part 1Trailer: https://t.co/YtlZFVcF87Official website: https://t.co/r1hpT5qt9V©2021 アネコユサギ／KADOKAWA／盾の勇者の製作委員会S2 pic.twitter.com/48ut3Daqqd — KADOKAWA Anime (@kadokawaanimeCH) May 30, 2022

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 9 is titled "Humming Fairy", which is scheduled for release on June 1, 2022.

There are still many stories to say in the upcoming episodes, as presently both Filo and Raphtalia both are missing. Fans do not want to see Filo, Raphtalia and Naofumi separated for a long time. Moreover, Kyo is trying to take everything away from Naofumi. Till the last episodes, it seems everything is going to be well with Naofumi, but The Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 9 has different plans for Naofumi.

Episode 8 titled, "A Parting in the Snow," shows Naofumi getting Kizuna to create a bio plant that he unleashes on the room, destroying it and forcefully opening up the "bug" in the wall, allowing the four of them to enter it. They all re-emerge on the outside, as Kizuna excitedly thanks everyone that she's returned to her world.

The story of Season 2 has reached a climax point. Let's have a quick recap of The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 8.

"Kizuna suggests traveling to her summoned country of Sikul for help. However, due to needing to cross several borders to do so, she suggests an alternative, using the Dragon Hourglass in the capital of Mikakage, the city they're currently in, to use her "Return Codex" skill to teleport them all there. Needing money to buy a pass to enter, and more EXP to level up, they stay in the nearby town until they're ready. There, Kizuna introduces Naofumi to the many different inhabitants of the world, including demi-humans known as "Grass", the "Jewel" people, and "Spirits", who possess incredible spirit energy. Learning how valuable his SP recovery items are to the Spirits, he pulls back out his businessman skills, using shrewd-ish tactics in order to sell them all, giving them enough money for the passes and new outfits."

"Later, they learn of a man who has been doing experiments on the Hourglass that will allow normal people to teleport rather than just the Heroes, however, it doesn't turn out to be Kyo like they expected. As it starts to snow, Raphtalia suggests using the opportunity to sneak into the capital, only for it to turn out to be a trap, forcing them to fight their way through the guards. They reach the Hourglass confronted by the man, Kazuki, and while Kizuna can reach and activate the Hourglass with no problem, Raphtalia isn't affected. The voice of Kyo mockingly reveals he left Raphtalia with Naofumi so he could snatch her away at this moment, as she stands her guard to fight Kazuki, while Naofumi is forcefully teleported away."

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 9 will release on Wednesday on the Japanese Local Television Networks, such as Tokyo MX, KBS Kyoto, AT-X, and BS11. Crunchyroll Premium subscribers can watch the new episode of The Rising of The Shield Hero as soon as it goes live. The anime series is also available on Netflix.

