KK's songs will continue to rule emotions of millions: Assam CM

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 01-06-2022 16:24 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 16:21 IST
KK. (Image source Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday condoled the demise of renowned singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, and said his songs will continue to rule the emotions of millions of people. The 53-year-old singer, who was known for his varied discography, died in Kolkata on Tuesday night after performing at a live concert.

''Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of noted playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK. Blessed with an ethereal voice, his songs touched the hearts of millions and will continue to rule their emotions.

''My condolences to the bereaved family & fans. Om Shanti!'' Sarma tweeted.

The singer is survived by their wife and two sons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

