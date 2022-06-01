Left Menu

BJP spokesperson booked for "objectionable" remarks

It has enraged and offended all Muslims as a community, the complainant said. PTI VVK NVG NVG

Hyderabad, June 1 (PTI): A case against BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma has been registered for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Prophet Muhammad during a television news debate, police said.

The Cyber Crime Police booked the case under sections 153A (promoting enmity between groups), 505(2) (statements conducing to public mischief) and other relevant IPC sections based on a complaint of a sub-inspector.

The complainant accused Sharma of intentionally insulting Prophet Muhammad by making abusive remarks and maliciously insulting Islam during the debate. ''It has enraged and offended all Muslims as a community,'' the complainant said. ''She not only hurt the feelings of Muslims but also created enmity between different sections of society,'' the complaint read. PTI VVK NVG NVG

