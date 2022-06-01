'Foxglove festival' attracts large turnout in J-K's Bhaderwah

To promote tourism and attract flower lovers, the Jammu and Kashmir tourism department on Wednesday organised a ‘Foxglove festival’ at Hanga in Doda district.

The festival was organised in collaboration with the Bhaderwah Development Authority (BDA) and the Army. It attracted a large turnout which included tourism stakeholders and research scholars, officials said.

''Today, history has been made and we are fortunate enough to be part of this event as we have taken the lead in organising the first-ever 'Foxglove Festival' in Asia,'' District Development Council (DDC) Chairman Dhananter Singh Kotwal said.

DDC vice-chairperson Sangeeta Bhagat and Commanding Officer, 4 Rashtriya Rifles, Colonel Rajat Parmar were present during the inauguration.

''I hope this event will act as a catalyst to win back tourists to this valley. It will become an annual event of the tourism calendar of Jammu and Kashmir,'' Kotwal said.

Col Parmar said the Army decided to be a part of this endeavour as it had successfully organised a snow festival earlier this year. ''We will continue our efforts and in this direction, we are organising a summer carnival soon to attract tourists to the valley,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)