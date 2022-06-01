Left Menu

Pruning of Moosewala's security: Will your coffers be filled now, mother asks govt

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, known as Sidhu Moosewala, was among the 424 people whose security was withdrawn or curtailed by the Punjab Police on Saturday on a temporary basis.Wailing Kaur even called murders by the gangsters as an act of cowardice and asked them to stop killing people.

Slain singer Sidhu Moosewala's mother has questioned the AAP government's move of pruning his son's security cover and asked whether the state's coffers will be filled now. Famous Punjabi singer and Congress leader Moosewala was shot dead on Sunday in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover. In a video which was made at the Moosewala's residence in Mansa before his cremation on Tuesday, singer's mother Charan Kaur could be heard saying that she wanted to give a message to the government that ''you are losing diamonds''. ''How did it matter with the (deployment of) four persons with our son? Will your coffers be filled now? Fill your coffers,'' said Kaur. Four Punjab Police commandos were earlier deployed with Moosewala. But he was left with two commandos after the state police withdrew two of the four commandos from his security cover. However, Moosewala neither took the remaining two commandos with him nor his bullet-proof vehicle on Sunday. Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, known as Sidhu Moosewala, was among the 424 people whose security was withdrawn or curtailed by the Punjab Police on Saturday on a temporary basis.

Wailing Kaur even called murders by the gangsters as an act of cowardice and asked them to stop killing people. Killing people is not bravery, she told gangsters, adding that it is an act of cowardice. She further told the gangsters that they would not get anything by killing people. ''Stop all this. Do not destroy Punjab,'' she said. In the same heart-wrenching video, Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh also questioned the state government over the alleged release of details pertaining to the withdrawal of security on social media. ''You did it but my home is destroyed,'' said Singh while referring to the murder of his son.

