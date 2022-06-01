Left Menu

Home Minister Shah watches special screening of 'Samrat Prithviraj'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2022 21:17 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 21:17 IST
Home Minister Shah watches special screening of 'Samrat Prithviraj'
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday watched Akshay Kumar-starrer ''Samrat Prithviraj' at a special screening here.

He watched the film at a movie hall in the central Delhi along with his family members, several central ministers, top officials of the Union Home Ministry and other guests.

Central ministers including Piyush Goyal, Anurag Thakur and Ashwini Vaishnaw watched the special show.

''Samrat Prithviraj'' also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood and marks the screen debut of Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar.

The film is scheduled to release on Friday.

The film depicts the heroism of 12th century king Prithviraj Chauhan.

