Arunachal CM condoles demise of singer KK

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday condoled the death of renowned singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, and said his songs that elated many, suddenly fell silent.

The 53-year-old singer, who was known for his varied discography, died in Kolkata on Tuesday night after performing at a live concert.

''How terrible this news is. The voice that elated us, made us sad and happy and dance and jump, for years, suddenly fell silent today. So sad that versatile singer KK is no more. My deepest condolences to family, friends and fans," Khandu said on his official Twitter handle.

The singer is survived by his wife and two sons.

