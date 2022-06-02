Left Menu

Constable booked for raping woman after spiking drink

A constable has been booked for allegedly raping a woman at a hotel in Mathura after giving her a drink laced with sedatives, police said on Thursday.

PTI | Kannauj | Updated: 02-06-2022 10:39 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 10:34 IST
A constable has been booked for allegedly raping a woman at a hotel in Mathura after giving her a drink laced with sedatives, police said on Thursday. An FIR was registered against constable Shashi Kapoor, who is posted at Iglas police station of Aligarh, on Wednesday in this regard, Superintendent of Police Prashant Verma said.

The FIR was registered at Saurikh police station here, he said.

According to the complaint, the constable gave the 22-year-old woman sedatives and took her to the hotel where he raped her in an unconscious state on May 24. The woman said the accused constable was known to her and that he visited her place and told her that his wife was not well, adding that she then went with him after which the incident took place. The victim also alleged that she was threatened by Kapoor, saying that he would make the video of the criminal act viral.

Police are probing the matter.

