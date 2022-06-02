Left Menu

Brad Pitt's 'Bullet Train' to release in India in August

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2022 11:18 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 11:18 IST
Brad Pitt's 'Bullet Train' to release in India in August
  • Country:
  • India

Hollywood star Brad Pitt's upcoming film ''Bullet Train'' will make its debut in Indian theatres on August 5, Sony Pictures Entertainment India announced on Wednesday.

In a statement, the studio said the action comedy film will be released in four languages -- English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

David Leitch, known for movies like ''Deadpool 2'' and ''Hobbs & Shaw'', has directed the film, which is based on the Japanese novel ''Maria Beetle'' by author Kotaro Isaka.

Pitt features as a seasoned assassin, Ladybug, who wants to give up the life but is pulled back in by his handler Maria Beetle in order to collect a briefcase on a bullet train heading from Tokyo to Kyoto. Once onboard, he and the other competing assassins onboard discover that their objectives are all connected.

''Bullet Train'' also stars Joey King, Michael Shannon, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Logan Lerman, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Bad Bunny, Hiroyuki Sanada and Sandra Bullock.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX's final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
2
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

Global
3
NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place today

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place...

 Global
4
Man crushed to death by three in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Man crushed to death by three in UP's Muzaffarnagar

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022