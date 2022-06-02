Left Menu

Farah Khan to begin new film this year, says it won't be 'Satte Pe Satta' remake

But now Im getting that itch again, to make a film, the filmmaker-choreographer told reporters here on the sidelines of the IIFA Weekend and Awards.For the longest, Farah was attached to direct the remake of the 1982 action comedy, which also featured Hema Malini, Amjad Khan, Ranjeeta Kaur, Sachin, Shakti Kapoor, Paintal, Sudhir, Inderjeet, Sarika, Kanwaljit Singh, Prema Narayan, Mac Mohan and Kalpana Iyer.Many names, including that of actor Hrithik Roshan, were attached to headline the remake.When asked if the project she will return to direction with would be Satte Pe Satta, Khan said, No. Not right now.

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 02-06-2022 19:17 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 19:17 IST
Farah Khan to begin new film this year, says it won't be 'Satte Pe Satta' remake

Filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder says she is ''itching'' to go back to direction but insists it won't be with the much speculated remake of the Amitabh Bachchan classic ''Satte Pe Satta''.

Known for films like ''Main Hoon Na'' and 'Om Shanti Om'', Farah last directed the 2014 Shah Rukh Khan starrer ''Happy New Year''.

''I know (I've been away from direction). But hopefully, this year. Two years went in COVID. Before that I was enjoying my life, watching my kids grow up, travelling. But now I'm getting that itch again, to make a film,'' the filmmaker-choreographer told reporters here on the sidelines of the IIFA Weekend and Awards.

For the longest, Farah was attached to direct the remake of the 1982 action comedy, which also featured Hema Malini, Amjad Khan, Ranjeeta Kaur, Sachin, Shakti Kapoor, Paintal, Sudhir, Inderjeet, Sarika, Kanwaljit Singh, Prema Narayan, Mac Mohan and Kalpana Iyer.

Many names, including that of actor Hrithik Roshan, were attached to headline the remake.

When asked if the project she will return to direction with would be ''Satte Pe Satta'', Khan said, ''No. Not right now. That's on the backburner''.

The director will be hosting the IIFA Rocks 2022 on Friday with actor Aparshakti Khurana, which will see performances by artistes like Devi Sri Prasad, Tanishk Bagchi, Guru Randhawa, Honey Singh, Neha Kakkar, Dhvani Bhanushali, Zahrah S Khan, Dhvani Bhanushali and Asees Kaur.

The IIFA Awards will take place at the Etihad Arena, part of Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), and Miral.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX's final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
2
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

Global
3
Denmark looks set to join the EU's defence policy -exit poll by public broadcaster DR

Denmark looks set to join the EU's defence policy -exit poll by public broad...

 Denmark
4
NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place today

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022