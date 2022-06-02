Left Menu

Have to end loudspeaker issue permanently, need wider support, Raj tells MNS workers in letter

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Thursday told his party workers that he was looking at ending the issue of loudspeakers atop mosques permanently for which wider support of people would be needed.In a letter uploaded on his Twitter handle, Thackeray said loudspeakers had become a national issue after the MNS took it up.We have to end the loudspeaker issue permanently.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-06-2022 21:31 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 21:31 IST
Have to end loudspeaker issue permanently, need wider support, Raj tells MNS workers in letter
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Thursday told his party workers that he was looking at ending the issue of loudspeakers (atop mosques) permanently for which ''wider support of people'' would be needed.

In a letter uploaded on his Twitter handle, Thackeray said loudspeakers had become a national issue after the MNS took it up.

''We have to end the loudspeaker issue permanently. All you need to do is to ensure that my letter will reach to every household in the areas where you reside. We need wider support of people for our demand (of banning loudspeakers),'' he said in the letter.

Thackeray, during his Gudi Padwa rally in Mumbai on April 2 and later in Aurangabad, had said that loudspeakers atop mosques must be removed, failing which his party workers would play Hanuman Chalisa at high volume to drown out azaan.

The MNS has contended that its loudspeaker drive was more a social one than religious, adding that use of loudspeakers at high volume was affecting the health of people, including Muslims.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

Global
2
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX's final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
3
Denmark looks set to join the EU's defence policy -exit poll by public broadcaster DR

Denmark looks set to join the EU's defence policy -exit poll by public broad...

 Denmark
4
NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place today

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022