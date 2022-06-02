Akshay Kumar flick 'Samrat Prithviraj' made tax free in U'Khand

Left Menu

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 02-06-2022 22:15 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 22:15 IST
'Samrat Prithviraj' - a Bollywood movie starring Akshay Kumar which releases on Friday will be tax free in Uttarakhand. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami made the announcement on Thursday. Sharing the information on social media, the Chief Minister said,''People must see this film based on the life of emperor Prithviraj Chauhan and full of the spirit of patriotism and valour.'' The film with Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar in lead roles releases in the theatres on Friday. Earlier on Thursday, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have also declared the movie tax-free.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

