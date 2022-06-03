Left Menu

Demand for declaring Sikh warrior's martyrdom as national monument to be taken up with PM: MoS

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2022 22:37 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 22:37 IST
Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Friday said the demand for declaring Baba Banda Singh Bahadur’s martyrdom monument in Mehrauli as a national monument under the Archaeological Survey of India will be taken up with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He was speaking after releasing ‘Banda Singh Bahadur Martyrdom Monument’ poster at an event organised by the National Monuments Authority (NMA) ahead of the Sikh warrior’s 306th Martyrdom Day on June 9.

The minister said Banda Bahadur must have been very courageous that despite the killing of his son by the administration, he kept his cool. He also added that the warrior’s sacrifices to protect the religion must be seen with the highest regard.

''The demand of NMA for declaring Baba Banda Singh Bahadur’s Martyrdom Monument in Mehrauli as national monument under Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will be taken up with the prime minister and the culture ministry will do everything possible to fulfill it,'' he said.

NMA chairman Tarun Vijay said he along with member Hemraj Kamdar (Gujarat) met Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy on Friday to apprise him about the martyrdom monument of the great Sikh warrior Baba Banda Singh Bahadur in Mehrauli.

Baba Banda Singh Bahadur was a warrior who defended India and defeated the Mughals, the ministry said in a statement. His original name was Baba Madhav Das and he was a Bairagi Sadhu.

''Baba Banda Singh Bahadur aimed at national awakening and liberation of the country from the oppressive rule of the Mughals. Though Independence came to India much later, yet it was Baba Banda Singh Bahadur who first taught the Indians to fight, conquer and establish their independent rule,'' the statement said.

