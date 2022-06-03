Left Menu

Amitabh shares throwback picture with Jaya to celebrate 49th wedding anniversary

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his wife Jaya Bachchan completed 49 years of marriage on Friday. On the occasion, Amitabh shared a throwback picture of his wedding day.

ANI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-06-2022 23:59 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 23:59 IST
Amitabh shares throwback picture with Jaya to celebrate 49th wedding anniversary
Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Maharashtra

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his wife Jaya Bachchan completed 49 years of marriage on Friday. On the occasion, Amitabh shared a throwback picture of his wedding day. "I wish to thank everyone for showering us with love and respect on Jaya and my wedding anniversary. I will not be able to respond to all the wishes, so kindly accept this as my response to all." Amitabh captioned the Instagram post.

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's granddaughter also shared a couple of images on her Instagram story, marking the 49 years of marriage of her grandparents. She put a simple heart emoji on her story, sharing a black and white throwback picture of both Amitabh and Jaya, both smiling, looking at each other with eyes full of love. Amitabh and Jaya met for the first time on the sets of the 1971 film 'Guddi', directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee. Dharmendra, Dilip Kumar, and Rajesh Khanna are also featured in the film.

The star couple has shared screen space in movies like Abhimanm, Silsila, Sholay, and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham among others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccination during pregnancy cuts infant infections; vaccines only modestly reduce long COVID risk; Beast built for head-butting reveals early giraffe neck evolution and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccination during pregnancy cuts infant infections; v...

 Global
2
NASA instrument to study Moon's mysterious Gruithuisen Domes for the first time

NASA instrument to study Moon's mysterious Gruithuisen Domes for the first t...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Developing world should reap benefits of new monkeypox research, experts urge; France says the number of confirmed monkeypox cases has risen to 33 and more

Health News Roundup: Developing world should reap benefits of new monkeypox ...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Indian traditions entwine with trees in green drive to revive land

FEATURE-Indian traditions entwine with trees in green drive to revive land

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022