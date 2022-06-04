AR Rahman remembers KK at IIFA Rocks 2022

Music maestro AR Rahman took a moment to pay his respect to the musicians who lost their lives lately -- especially KK. "Musicians take you on another space, so I am really sad about losing Lata Ji, KK, SP Balasubrahmanyam...the list goes on but I think the world is societal...keep going on," Rahman told media during IIFA 2022 Rocks in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Krishnakumar Kunnath, known by his stage name KK, passed away on May 31 at the age of 53. The singer fell ill while performing at an event in Kolkata and was brought to the CMRI hospital, where he was declared dead. Rahman reacted to the unfortunate incident on his social media as well.

"Dear KK ..what's the hurry buddy... gifted singers and artists like you made this life more bearable..#RIPKK," he wrote. KK started his journey in the Tamil industry with Rahman only. He lent his voice to 'Kalluri Saaley' from the movie 'Kadhal Desam'. (ANI)

