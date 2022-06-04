Left Menu

AR Rahman remembers KK at IIFA Rocks 2022

Music maestro AR Rahman took a moment to pay his respect to the musicians who lost their lives lately -- especially KK.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 04-06-2022 09:52 IST | Created: 04-06-2022 09:52 IST
AR Rahman remembers KK at IIFA Rocks 2022
AR Rahman (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Music maestro AR Rahman took a moment to pay his respect to the musicians who lost their lives lately -- especially KK. "Musicians take you on another space, so I am really sad about losing Lata Ji, KK, SP Balasubrahmanyam...the list goes on but I think the world is societal...keep going on," Rahman told media during IIFA 2022 Rocks in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Krishnakumar Kunnath, known by his stage name KK, passed away on May 31 at the age of 53. The singer fell ill while performing at an event in Kolkata and was brought to the CMRI hospital, where he was declared dead. Rahman reacted to the unfortunate incident on his social media as well.

"Dear KK ..what's the hurry buddy... gifted singers and artists like you made this life more bearable..#RIPKK," he wrote. KK started his journey in the Tamil industry with Rahman only. He lent his voice to 'Kalluri Saaley' from the movie 'Kadhal Desam'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccination during pregnancy cuts infant infections; vaccines only modestly reduce long COVID risk; Beast built for head-butting reveals early giraffe neck evolution and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccination during pregnancy cuts infant infections; v...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Developing world should reap benefits of new monkeypox research, experts urge; France says the number of confirmed monkeypox cases has risen to 33 and more

Health News Roundup: Developing world should reap benefits of new monkeypox ...

 Global
3
NASA instrument to study Moon's mysterious Gruithuisen Domes for the first time

NASA instrument to study Moon's mysterious Gruithuisen Domes for the first t...

 United States
4
Russia's supply ship launched to International Space Station

Russia's supply ship launched to International Space Station

 Russian Federation

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022