Dermot Mulroney boards cast of 'Scream 6'

Hollywood star Dermot Mulroney will be featuring in the sixth instalment of Spyglass Media and Paramount Pictures' slasher franchise ''Scream''.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Mulroney will be playing the role of a cop in the sixth movie, which will bring back actors Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding and Jenna Ortega.
The four actors were introduced in the franchise with the fifth movie, titled ''Scream'', which released to positive reviews earlier this year.
Filmmakers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are returning to direct the sixth instalment. James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick will co-write the screenplay.
Actor Hayden Panettiere, who was one of the stars of 2011’s ''Scream 4'', is returning to the movie series to reprise her character of Kirby Reed.
The first ''Scream'' movie was directed by Wes Craven and released in 1996. Neve Campbell starred as Sidney Prescott, the target of the Ghostface killer, whose look was inspired by the Edvard Munch painting The Scream.
Campbell, along with co-stars Courtney Cox and David Arquette, featured in three sequels, which were all directed by Craven.
The trio returned for the fifth film, which introduced new characters and collected close to USD 140 million at the global box office.
Mulroney is best known for starring in classic rom-com ''My Best Friend’s Wedding'', opposite Julia Roberts and Cameron Diaz.
His other screen credits include David Fincher’s ''Zodiac'', Park Chan-wook’s ''Stoker'', ''August: Osage County'' and ''Insidious: Chapter 3''.
The actor has also featured in shows such as ''Arrested Development'', ''Shameless'', ''The Purge'', ''Homecoming'' and ''Hanna''.
