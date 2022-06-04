Left Menu

Masaba Gupta extends birthday wishes to mother Neena Gupta, calls her 'powerful icon'

On veteran actor Neena Gupta's 63rd birthday, daughter-actor-fashion designer, Masaba Gupta on Saturday shared some vintage throwback pictures of her mother on her social media handle, calling her a 'powerful icon.'

ANI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-06-2022 20:50 IST | Created: 04-06-2022 20:50 IST
Masaba Gupta extends birthday wishes to mother Neena Gupta, calls her 'powerful icon'
Neena Gupta with daughter Masaba Gupta (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Maharashtra

On veteran actor Neena Gupta's 63rd birthday, daughter-actor-fashion designer, Masaba Gupta on Saturday shared some vintage throwback pictures of her mother on her social media handle, calling her a 'powerful icon.' "I mean, find me a more powerful icon! The greatest! Happy Birthday Mom!" Masaba captioned her Instagram post.

The first image shows Neena in her younger days, donning a saree and sporting a bindi on her forehead, looking as elegant as ever. The second photo dates back to the time when the 'Badhaai Ho' actor met Mother Teresa.

As for the third image, Neena could be seen cradling the infant Masaba in her arms. On the film front, Neena will be seen sharing screen space with megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the upcoming movie, 'Goodbye'. Neena would also be playing a pivotal role in the Sooraj Barjatya film 'Uunchai'.

On the other hand, presently, Masaba was last seen in Dhruv Sehgal's Amazon Prime web series titled 'Modern Love: Mumbai.' The mother-daughter duo will also feature in Netflix's second installment of the web-series 'Masaba Masaba'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccination during pregnancy cuts infant infections; vaccines only modestly reduce long COVID risk; Beast built for head-butting reveals early giraffe neck evolution and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccination during pregnancy cuts infant infections; v...

 Global
2
Russia's supply ship launched to International Space Station

Russia's supply ship launched to International Space Station

 Russian Federation
3
Health News Roundup: Developing world should reap benefits of new monkeypox research, experts urge; France says the number of confirmed monkeypox cases has risen to 33 and more

Health News Roundup: Developing world should reap benefits of new monkeypox ...

 Global
4
NASA instrument to study Moon's mysterious Gruithuisen Domes for the first time

NASA instrument to study Moon's mysterious Gruithuisen Domes for the first t...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022