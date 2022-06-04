'Deadpool 3' writers share experience of working with Disney

The writers of the upcoming 'Deadpool' sequel have given an update about working with Disney for the new film stating that the franchise will remain as irreverent as ever. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who have writing credits on the first two 'Deadpool films' and are working on 'Deadpool 3' for director Shawn Levy, told an entertainment outlet that joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe will not change the overall feel that fans loved about the previous movies.

Speaking about the franchise, Reese said, "It's a thrill. It's an absolute thrill to have the band back together, to have a new backdrop in the MCU with new characters, new villains, that kind of thing. You know, it's never a marriage we necessarily saw coming -- Fox and Disney that was an external thing [separate] from our storytelling process. But we're absolutely finding the serendipity and the gold in that situation, or we're trying to." Wernick added, "Deadpool is gonna be Deadpool," which led Reese to confirm that fans need not worry about the studio trying to make the tone more family-friendly for the new film.

As for whether the screenwriters started fresh or will incorporate aspects of a previous draft written by Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin, Reese said, "We have an answer." He then continued, "But we're really not supposed to divulge any plot details." The Hollywood Reporter reported, that Reese also joked that the writing pair, who wrote Netflix's upcoming 'Spiderhead' starring Chris Hemsworth, has been holed away in a "secret vault under an ocean somewhere" to work on the 'Deadpool' script.

The upcoming 'Deadpool 3' will be the first since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox, which released 'Deadpool' (2016) and its sequel in 2018. Following the acquisition, there had been doubts about whether Disney would seek to maintain its family-friendly image, which is far from what 'Deadpool' films usually are, however, Disney's then-chairman and CEO Bob Iger had diminished those concerns in 2019, as per Variety. (ANI)

