Reuters Odd News Summary
Reuters | Updated: 05-06-2022 02:30 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 02:30 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.
Clean, green superhero dog fights garbage in Chile
Sam, the four-legged superhero, works to keep a park in Chile's capital clean and green. The dog's superpower? Collecting garbage as a role model for visitors. The border collie, who takes regular walks in Santiago's metropolitan park with his owner, has become famous wearing a green cape in a comic used as an educational guide.
