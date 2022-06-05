Left Menu

Nupur Sharma withdraws her controversial statement after suspension from BJP

Suspended from the BJP following her alleged derogatory remark against Prophet Muhammad, Nupur Sharma on Sunday unconditionally withdrew the controversial statement made in a TV debate and said it was never her intention to hurt anyones religious feelings.Sharma, who was a BJP national spokesperson, claimed that her comments were a reaction to continuous insult and disrespect towards our Mahadev Lord Shiva as she could not tolerate it.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2022 18:29 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 18:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Sharma, who was a BJP national spokesperson, claimed that her comments were a reaction to ''continuous insult and disrespect towards our Mahadev''' (Lord Shiva) as she could not tolerate it. In a statement posted on Twitter, she said, ''I have been attending TV debates for the past many days where our Mahadev was being insulted and disrespected continuously. It was mockingly being said that it is not Shivling but a fountain. The Shivling was also being ridiculed by comparing it to roadside signs and poles in Delhi.'' She was apparently referring to the discovery of what Hindu groups have claimed is a Shivling at the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi. She added, ''If my words have caused discomfort or hurt religious feelings of anyone whatsoever, I hereby unconditionally withdraw my statement. It was never my intention to hurt anyone's religious feelings.'' Muslim groups have been holding protests demanding action against her.

Cases have been filed against Sharma in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Pune, accusing her of hurting religious sentiments.

