No life. No blue. No Green: Sidharth Malhotra shares message on World Environment Day

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2022 18:34 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 18:34 IST
Image Source: Instagram . Image Credit: ANI
Actor Sidharth Malhotra on Sunday shared a message, raising awareness for the protection of the Environment, on the occasion of World Environment Day. The actor shared a picture of himself on Instagram doing a handstand on the beach.

The Shershah actor quoted Slyvia Earle who is an American marine biologist, oceanographer, explorer and author. He wrote, "No water. No life. No blue. No Green- Slyvia Earle. #WorldEnvironmentDay #SidFit"

Wearing crimson shorts, Sidharth displays exceptional balancing skills and makes the handstand look effortless. In the picture, Sid is standing upside down on his palm without any support. This post of Sid made his fans and followers appreciate his fitness. The world celebrates Environment day on June 5 to raise awareness about major problems faced by the environment due to global warming, pollution, and deforestation. World Environment Day was established in 1972 by the UN General Assembly at the time of the Stockholm Conference and the day was first celebrated in the year 1974.

This year's theme is 'Only One Earth'. every year this day is celebrated with a specific theme with a great message behind it. This year's theme highly draws its importance towards 'sustainable living in harmony with nature'. Meanwhile, Sidharth has a few projects in the pipeline. Sidharth is working on 'Mission Majnu', a spy movie directed by Shantanu Bagchi alongside Rashmika Mandanna. He is also shooting for the action-thriller 'Yodha' movie also starring Disha Patani. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

