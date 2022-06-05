Left Menu

Queen Elizabeth 'humbled' by Platinum Jubilee response

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-06-2022 22:59 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 22:59 IST
Queen Elizabeth said on Sunday she had been "humbled and deeply touched" by the number of people coming out to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee at the conclusion of four days of celebration to mark her 70 years on the British throne.

"When it comes to how to mark 70 years as your Queen, there is no guidebook to follow. It really is a first. But I have been humbled and deeply touched that so many people have taken to the streets to celebrate my Platinum Jubilee," she said in a statement.

"While I may not have attended every event in person, my heart has been with you all; and I remain committed to serving you to the best of my ability, supported by my family."

