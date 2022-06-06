Left Menu

Guruvayur temple's controversial red Thar reauctioned for Rs 43 lakh

PTI | Thrissur | Updated: 06-06-2022 16:56 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 16:56 IST
Guruvayur temple's controversial red Thar reauctioned for Rs 43 lakh
  • Country:
  • India

A red limited edition Mahindra Thar, which courted controversy last year after it was won by a Bahrain-based Malayali in an auction held by the Sree Krishna temple in Guruvayur here, was re-auctioned on Monday and this time the winning bid of Rs 43 lakh was made by a Malappuram-based devotee.

Incidentally, in the auction held in December last year, the winning bid by NRI Amal Mohammed Ali was of only Rs 15.10 lakh and he was the sole bidder.

This time round, there were around 15 bidders and the limited edition SUV fetched nearly three-times what was bid last time. The base price of the vehicle was fixed at Rs 15 lakh.

The winner -- Dubai-based businessman Vignesh Vijayakumar -- had told his agent that the vehicle has to be won no matter the cost, his father told a TV channel.

Vijayakumar wanted to win the SUV for his parents' use, his father said.

''Very happy that we were able to buy the vehicle,'' he said.

The winner will have to pay GST also for the vehicle before it can be taken home.

The vehicle was re-auctioned as some in the Guruvayur Devaswom had objected to handing over the vehicle to Ali.

The issue had reached the Kerala High Court which had suggested holding a public hearing to resolve it.

Subsequently, in the public hearing it was decided to re-auction the vehicle.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

 United States
2
KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

 Netherlands
3
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; Gilead drug modestly delays breast cancer progression in a late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; J&J, AbbVie cancer drug significantly slows the progression of rare lymphoma: study and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022