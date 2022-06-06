One Piece Chapter 1052: Editor’s note depicts Luffy in danger

While everything is all set to go in Wano, and many fans are happy about Luffy's latest achievement, there is a chance that what happened in the previous manga installment was just calm before the storm.

Japanese manga, One Piece Chapter 1051 showcased the post-battle party, Luffy's response to Yamato's request, the mugiwaras' farewell with Momonosuke, and the new bounty posters.

A leaked editor's note from Chapter 1051 has teased that Luffy is more injured than previously assumed from the latest battle.

Since the note is out, fans are clamoring for One Piece Chapter 1052. The good news is the chapter will be released on Sunday without any break.

Fans can expect the spoilers of the upcoming chapter in the same week before the release. The raw scans would be available between Thursday and Friday of the same week, along with the chapter's detailed summary. The manga will release at different times in different places worldwide so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times.

While some of the fans are assuming that Kaido may fight back in One Piece Chapter 1052, it seems Luffy will be in danger and will get more severely injured than before.

As said above, the editor's note has been leaked. So it seems something big will happen to Luffy. Fans expecting Gear Fifth could put implausible stress on Luffy's heart.

#ONEPIECE1051 #ONEPIECE1052Official ONE PIECE chapter 1052 preview :"The battle is finally over. What happened to Luffy after the fierce battle…!?" pic.twitter.com/Qy4gdfj3Jh — Epicop (@Epicopboy) June 3, 2022

In One Piece Chapter 1052, Kaido and Big Mom could have an awakening, or fans might see what happens to Yamato as she joins the Straw Hats.

One Piece Chapter 1052 will release on June 12, 2022. You can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and Manga Plus apps and websites.

