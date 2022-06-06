Entertainment News Roundup: Box Office: 'Top Gun: Maverick' scores $86 million in massive second weekend
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Box Office: 'Top Gun: Maverick' scores $86 million in massive second weekend "Top Gun: Maverick" has the box office sizzling... In its second weekend of release, Tom Cruise's all-American action film collected a sensational $86 million from 4,751 North American theaters.
Box Office: 'Top Gun: Maverick' scores $86 million in massive second weekend
"Top Gun: Maverick" has the box office sizzling... again. In its second weekend of release, Tom Cruise's all-American action film collected a sensational $86 million from 4,751 North American theaters. Those returns rank among the top 10 highest-grossing second weekends in domestic box office history.
