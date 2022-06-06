Left Menu

Entertainment News Roundup: Box Office: 'Top Gun: Maverick' scores $86 million in massive second weekend

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Box Office: 'Top Gun: Maverick' scores $86 million in massive second weekend "Top Gun: Maverick" has the box office sizzling... In its second weekend of release, Tom Cruise's all-American action film collected a sensational $86 million from 4,751 North American theaters.

Updated: 06-06-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 18:30 IST
Poster of 'Top Gun: Maverick' (Image Source: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Box Office: 'Top Gun: Maverick' scores $86 million in massive second weekend

"Top Gun: Maverick" has the box office sizzling... again. In its second weekend of release, Tom Cruise's all-American action film collected a sensational $86 million from 4,751 North American theaters. Those returns rank among the top 10 highest-grossing second weekends in domestic box office history.

