Entertainment News Roundup: Box Office: 'Top Gun: Maverick' scores $86 million in massive second weekend

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Box Office: 'Top Gun: Maverick' scores $86 million in massive second weekend

"Top Gun: Maverick" has the box office sizzling... again. In its second weekend of release, Tom Cruise's all-American action film collected a sensational $86 million from 4,751 North American theaters. Those returns rank among the top 10 highest-grossing second weekends in domestic box office history.

(With inputs from agencies.)