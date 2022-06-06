Man alleges cops assaulted him, police deny charge

A man here has alleged that he suffered injuries after being assaulted by police personnel, even as police on Monday denied the allegations.

The incident happened a few days ago with a video of it going viral on social media purportedly showing some police personnel trying to take away a wooden log closely held by the man, who is lying on the ground.

Later, a policeman is purportedly seen kicking the man after he is seen charging towards the official.

The man, aged around 30, alleged that the Chilkalguda police beat him up due to which he suffered injuries on his leg and some other body parts.

''They asked me to come to the police station. I said I will come in the morning. They beat me up and my bone is broken,'' the man told a TV channel.

However, refuting the man's allegations, a senior police official said the man was drunk and abused the police personnel while he also threw stones at them. Besides, the official said the man damaged the vehicles when the police team went to the area to catch him following information that the man fought with his neighbour.

The man faces several cases against him, the official said.

When questioned by the media regarding the video, the police official said only a small portion of the video clip was shown without showing the entire clipping by the TV channels.

When asked on the injury to the man, the official said it may have happened after the incident as he fled from the spot.

It seems the man might have fallen down somewhere and got injured, the police official said, adding that the man has now been admitted in a hospital.

