Left Menu

Paramount is sued over 'Top Gun: Maverick'

"Top Gun: Maverick" is this year's biggest box office hit, generating $291 million in North America and $548.6 million globally in its first 10 days of release.

Reuters | Updated: 06-06-2022 20:45 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 20:45 IST
Paramount is sued over 'Top Gun: Maverick'

The family of the author whose article inspired the 1986 Tom Cruise movie "Top Gun" on Monday sued Paramount Pictures for copyright infringement over this year's blockbuster sequel "Top Gun: Maverick." According to a complaint filed in Los Angeles federal court, the Paramount Global unit failed to reacquire the rights to Ehud Yonay's 1983 article "Top Guns" from his family before releasing the "derivative" sequel.

Shosh Yonay and Yuval Yonay, who live in Israel and are respectively Ehud's widow and son, said Paramount deliberately ignored that the copyright reverted to them in January 2020, "thumbing its nose" at federal copyright law. Paramount did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages, including some profits from "Top Gun: Maverick," and to block Paramount from distributing the movie or further sequels. "Top Gun: Maverick" is this year's biggest box office hit, generating $291 million in North America and $548.6 million globally in its first 10 days of release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

 United States
2
KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

 Netherlands
3
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; Gilead drug modestly delays breast cancer progression in a late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; J&J, AbbVie cancer drug significantly slows the progression of rare lymphoma: study and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022