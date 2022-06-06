Left Menu

Advocates stage protest against 'Samrat Prithviraj' movie in Kannauj

He sacrificed his life in the battle of Chandravar to defend his state, Shukla said.On Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with his ministerial colleagues, watched the film starring Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar.

PTI | Kannauj | Updated: 06-06-2022 21:02 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 21:02 IST
Advocates of the Kannauj Bar Association on Monday burnt an effigy of the director of the film 'Samrat Prithviraj', and demanded that scenes on Kannauj be removed from the movie.

''Through this film, an attempt has been made to defame Kannauj. The wrong scenes pertaining to Kannauj should be removed. If the scenes are not removed, people of Kannauj will continue to protest,'' senior advocate Anil Dwivedi said.

The movie is yet to be screened in the city.

President of Kannauj Bar Association Shiv Kumar Yadav said the film would not be allowed to screen in the city until the scenes were removed.

The advocates are also planning to move court in this connection.

Jeevan Shukla, 92-year-old litterateur from Kannauj, said emperor of Kannauj Jaichand has been wrongly depicted in history books. He sacrificed his life in the battle of Chandravar to defend his state, Shukla said.

On Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with his ministerial colleagues, watched the film starring Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar. It has been made tax-free in Uttar Pradesh.

