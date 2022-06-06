Catholic priest abducted from rectory in Nigeria, diocese says

A Nigerian Catholic priest was abducted from his rectory in the town of Obangede in central Kogi State during the weekend, the local Catholic diocese said on Monday.

It said parishioners went to look for Father Christopher Itopa Onotu after waiting in vain for him to conduct Pentecost Sunday mass. They found the windows and doors of his room at the rectory had been broken and his belongings scattered.

The abduction occurred before a massacre at a Catholic church in neighbouring Ondo State on Sunday morning, and there was no suggestion of a link between the two incidents.

