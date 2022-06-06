Left Menu

Catholic priest abducted from rectory in Nigeria, diocese says

Reuters | Abuja | Updated: 06-06-2022 22:10 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 22:10 IST
Catholic priest abducted from rectory in Nigeria, diocese says
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

A Nigerian Catholic priest was abducted from his rectory in the town of Obangede in central Kogi State during the weekend, the local Catholic diocese said on Monday.

It said parishioners went to look for Father Christopher Itopa Onotu after waiting in vain for him to conduct Pentecost Sunday mass. They found the windows and doors of his room at the rectory had been broken and his belongings scattered.

The abduction occurred before a massacre at a Catholic church in neighbouring Ondo State on Sunday morning, and there was no suggestion of a link between the two incidents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

 United States
2
KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

 Netherlands
3
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; Gilead drug modestly delays breast cancer progression in a late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; J&J, AbbVie cancer drug significantly slows the progression of rare lymphoma: study and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022