Armaan Malik collaborates with Ed Sheeran for new version of '2Step'

Singer Armaan Malik has joined hands with international artist Ed Sheeran for a new version of the song '2Step'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2022 13:54 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 13:54 IST
Armaan Malik and Ed Sheeran (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Singer Armaan Malik has joined hands with international artist Ed Sheeran for a new version of the song '2Step'. Taking to Twitter, Armaan shared the update with his fans and followers.

He said, "I'm beyond excited to be featured on this version of 2step with Ed Sheeran! He's always been such an inspiration, and I'm a big fan of his music and incredible songwriting. This is a huge moment not only for me, but also for other Indian artists too. I genuinely believe that this will be the beginning for a lot more collaborations of this nature." He added, "This song talks about confidence, finding power in your art, and leaning on your loved ones. When we have the support of the people we love, we can overcome any adversity. Nothing can keep us from moving forward. Two steps at a time!"

The original version of the song was released in 2021 as part of Ed Sheeran's 2021 album Equal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

