'The Sandman' to arrive on Netflix in August

The Sandman, the live-action adaptation of Neil Gaimans popular graphic novel, will premiere on Netflix on August 5.As part of its Geeked Week event, the streaming platform shared the release date announcement and the first teaser of the highly anticipated series on its official Twitter page.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 07-06-2022 14:56 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 14:56 IST
  Country:
  United States

''The Sandman'', the live-action adaptation of Neil Gaiman's popular graphic novel, will premiere on Netflix on August 5.

As part of its 'Geeked Week event, the streaming platform shared the release date announcement and the first teaser of the highly anticipated series on its official Twitter page. ''You aren't dreaming... The Sandman's long awaited premiere date is finally here: August 5! #GeekedWeek,'' read the tweet by Netflix.

The series follows Tom Sturridge's Morpheus, the king of dreams, who escapes after being held captive for 105 years and sets out to restore order in his kingdom.

The first season also stars Gwendoline Christie, Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook, Charles Dance, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park and Donna Preston.

''Star Wars'' veteran Mark Hamill will voice the fan favourite character Merv Pumpkinhead.

After changing hands and formats, ''The Sandman'' was green lit by Netflix in 2019 as a fantasy series. With another production delay, shooting on the show finally started in late 2020 before wrapping up in August 2021.

