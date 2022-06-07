Left Menu

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle share new photos of daughter Lilibet to celebrate her first birthday

Renowned photographer Misan Harriman has shared a new picture of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter Lilibet, who recently turned one a few days ago.

ANI | London | Updated: 07-06-2022 16:57 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 16:57 IST
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle share new photos of daughter Lilibet to celebrate her first birthday
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and their daughter (image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Renowned photographer Misan Harriman has shared a new picture of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter Lilibet, who recently turned one a few days ago. In the image, Lilibet is seen wearing a baby blue dress with a white bow in her hair. She has ginger hair, similar to her father Harry and older brother Archie.

"It was such a privilege to celebrate the 1st birthday of Lilibet with my family and hers," Harriman captioned the post, sharing more pictures from the birthday bash. As per Meghan and Prince Harry's spokesperson, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex invited close friends and family to gather for a "casual, intimate backyard picnic" on Saturday at their Frogmore Cottage home, People reported.

The parents were touched that fans and followers around the world made donations to the World Central Kitchen in Lilibet's honour. More than USD 100,000 has been raised for the organization, which continues to provide meals in response to humanitarian, climate, and community crisis. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning of 7 girls in TN

‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning ...

 India
2
Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA begins probe

Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA...

 India
3
Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injured

Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injur...

 India
4
Europe's Gaia mission to reveal new details about nearly two billion objects in our galaxy

Europe's Gaia mission to reveal new details about nearly two billion objects...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022