SonyLIV's 'Avrodh 2: The Siege Within' to release on June 24

Military drama series ''Avrodh 2: The Siege Within'' is set to premiere on June 24, streamer SonyLIV announced on Tuesday.

The second season of ''Avrodh'' is inspired by the ninth chapter of the book ''India's Most Fearless'' authored by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh. The first chapter of the book previously served as the basis for the show's season one.

''Avrodh 2'' stars Abir Chatterjee, Neeraj Kabi, Mohan Agashe, Anant Mahadevan, Aahana Kumra, Rajesh Khattar and Sanjay Suri, among others.

Chatterjee, who makes his Hindi OTT debut after starring in Bengali films like ''Hrid Majharey'', ''Byomkesh Bakshi'' and ''Feluda'', said he was thrilled to play an income-tax officer on the upcoming series.

''My debut in the Hindi web series couldn't have come at a better moment as this is the perfect project to get myself started. A double dose of thrills, action, and entertainment infuses this season's tale with an even greater sense of intrigue.

''In the show, I play an income-tax officer called Pradeep, and it's been a rewarding experience to depict him in all of his facets, from a disciplined officer to a devoted family man,'' he added.

Directed by Raj Acharya and produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Juggernaut Productions, the story is penned by Brijesh Jayrajan and Sudeep Nigam.

The first season of ''Avrodh: The Siege Within'' was headlined by Amit Sadh, mounted on a fictionalised retelling of the 2016 Uri attack and the surgical strikes that followed.

