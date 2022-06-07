Boruto Chapter 71: Code to be unlocked but Sasuke might be in danger!

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 70 left fans with questions about Amado's fate. Code wants Amado to undo his barriers so the villain can unlock the full potential of his powers. This is the reason why Code and Eida intruded the Hidden Leaf Village using Code's claw marks. However, Amado knew that Code was planning to kill him after he gave him what he wanted.

Code begins to force Amado to open his power controller, and Boruto and Sasuke immediately rush to the battlefield to help Shikamaru.

Amado proceeds to remove his limiters immediately. And now the limiter has been removed. Sasuke, Boruto, and the other shinobi might be in danger. Code without his limiters would be seen stronger than Isshiki Otsutsuki in Boruto Chapter 71.

In the previous chapter, the protagonist and Kawaki were fighting against each other, and they had the karma seal. Boruto was seen using Sasuke's sword, and the headband was similar to the one owned by Sasuke. The fight between the protagonist and Kawaki will continue in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 71.

Shikamaru boils in anger when Amado reveals this information. But Amado makes it clear that Kawaki is the strongest in the village, as even Naruto can't keep a check on him. If he and Code die in battle, that would be the best outcome for Shikamaru.

The initial spoilers for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 71 is yet to be out, but fans predict that Eida will finally refuse Shikamaru Nara's offer, and Amado will be kidnapped.

Amado will be brought from the base to Konoha's enemy territory. Besides, Free Limiter and Naruto are also present in Konoha. As Eida loves Kawaki she does not want to hurt him. Eida has acquired a special ability that defuses other power who tries to harm her. Eida has the power of Senrigan and is able to perceive everything that is currently happening in the world and all that has happened in the past up to the point she was born.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 71 is set to be released on June 20, 2022. Follow Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and MangaPlus apps and websites to read the manga chapters of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

